The Mother of Rado from “The Bachelor”: I Don’t Excuse Him

Radослав Angelov’s mother publicly commented on her son’s behavior in “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” following yet another conflict with restaurateur Petar Kitov, known as Pedro. She said that she does not excuse his mistakes but will not give up on him.

“Sometimes we move forward confidently, sometimes we make mistakes, and sometimes we allow other people and circumstances to lead us in a direction that does not show the best of us”, Rado’s mother wrote in a post cited by HotArena. She added: “But I believe that a person is not defined only by their worst moment. Sometimes you have to walk down the wrong path to understand which one is yours.”

In her message, she emphasized that as a mother, she would not excuse everything her son does, but would continue to believe in him. She also pointed out that if girls had been hurt along the way, she could only regret it as a woman and a mother.

Support and Criticism Directed at the Family

Among the reactions to the post was a comment that Radoslav’s mother liked. In it, he is described as a “smart and well-mannered boy” who has lost his judgment because he is in love. The author of the comment urged his parents to stand by him and pray for him.

Other reactions are directed at the parents and the upbringing they gave their son. The post prompted both comments defending Rado and harsh criticism of his behavior on the reality show.

The Conflict with Pedro

The reason for the new wave of reactions is the November 10 episode, in which Rado called Pedro a “sycophant” and made a remark about his nose. The two are shown to have been engaged in a prolonged feud developing at the estate.

Radoslav Angelov enters the show as a disciplined young man who likes to think through his moves and comes from a wealthy family. However, his relationship with Gabi goes through jealousy, an argument over her past with Krasi Tomov, a breakup in front of the cameras and severe insults during a conflict.

The conflict between the two participants was shown in the episode and prompted Rado’s mother to respond.

Sources: hotarena.net