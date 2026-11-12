Mariah Carey announces European tour for summer 2027

Mariah Carey has announced a European tour for summer 2027. The series, titled Firefly, includes nine festival and concert appearances in six countries. It begins on June 24 in Sønderborg, Denmark, and concludes on July 20 at the Moon & Stars festival in Locarno, Switzerland.

“My beloved fans, join me next summer on the Firefly tour. I can’t wait to see you all in Europe,” Carey wrote when announcing the dates. General ticket sales begin on November 13 at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and the websites of the individual festivals and concert venues.

Nine dates in six countries

June 24 – Mølleparken, Sønderborg, Denmark;

– Mølleparken, Sønderborg, Denmark; June 27 – grounds near Powderham Castle, Exeter, United Kingdom;

– grounds near Powderham Castle, Exeter, United Kingdom; June 29 – Cardiff Castle, Wales;

– Cardiff Castle, Wales; July 1 – Blenheim Estate near Woodstock, United Kingdom;

– Blenheim Estate near Woodstock, United Kingdom; July 3 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, United Kingdom;

– Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, United Kingdom; July 8 – Jazz Open Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany;

– Jazz Open Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany; July 11 – Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy;

– Lucca Summer Festival, Lucca, Italy; July 14 – Francofolies de Spa, Spa, Belgium;

– Francofolies de Spa, Spa, Belgium; July 20 – Moon & Stars Festival, Locarno, Switzerland.

The United Kingdom is the country with the most dates on the European series – four. The remaining five concerts are spread across Denmark, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland.

Firefly will be Carey’s first announced European concert series for 2027. Most of the dates are connected to summer festivals and outdoor stages rather than traditional arena concerts. Carey concluded her last series of performances in Las Vegas in December 2025.

Sources: news.pollstar.com, rttnews.com, mcarchives.com