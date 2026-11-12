Liza Minnelli’s life to be depicted in a television series

Liza Minnelli’s story will be brought to the screen. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Richard LaGravenese is developing an adaptation of her memoir, „Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!“, with the project envisioned as a limited television series, although a film version has not yet been ruled out.

„My life is getting a new act,“ Minnelli wrote when the project was announced. According to her, the script has been entrusted to LaGravenese, who will also serve as executive producer. He is known for his work on „The Fisher King“ and „Behind the Candelabra“.

From childhood in Hollywood to „Cabaret“

The production will explore Minnelli’s career, family history, marriages and personal struggles. It will also focus on her childhood as the daughter of actress Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli – a legacy that put Liza in the spotlight even before the start of her own career.

Minnelli became an international star through roles on stage and in film. She won an Oscar for her performance in the film „Cabaret“, and later added Emmy, Grammy and Tony awards to her collection of honors. In doing so, she became part of the small group of artists who have achieved the so-called EGOT.

The memoir places her personal story at the center

The book was released on March 10, 2026, by Grand Central Publishing. Minnelli created it with her longtime friend and musical partner Michael Feinstein, with journalists Josh Getlin and Heidi Evans also contributing to the project.

Alongside her professional achievements, the memoir addresses addiction, recovery and the cost of living under constant public scrutiny. Minnelli said she wanted to speak openly about these experiences and help reduce the shame and stigma surrounding addiction-related problems.

The television adaptation rights were acquired in December 2024 by Warner Bros. Television and Magnolia Hill Productions. At a later stage, Skydance and Berlanti Productions joined the development, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Lee London Redman among their representatives. Sam Haskell, Minnelli’s former agent and longtime friend, is also among the producers.

No cast, television network or streaming platform, filming schedule or premiere date has been announced so far. It has also not been confirmed whether the final format will be a limited series or a film production.

Sources: broadwayworld.com, au.variety.com, justjared.com