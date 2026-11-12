Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off a Daring Back Dress Slit at LACMA 2026 (PHOTOS)

The front looked strict and understated, but the silhouette changed completely when she turned around. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appeared at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art+Film Gala in a black Gucci dress whose almost completely exposed back turned the outfit into one of the most memorable moments on the red carpet.

The dress featured a sculptural high collar, long sleeves and a floor-length fitted silhouette. From the back, however, the design revealed a deeply curved backline, a high slit and a single silver detail joining the two parts of the construction. The fabric shimmered with dark green sequins, most visible as she moved and under the photographers’ flashes.

Clean at the front, daring at the back

The model kept the rest of the styling minimalist. She wore black pointed-toe shoes, while her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail so that the lines of the dress and the open back remained the focus. The diamond and emerald earrings echoed the dark green shade of the sequins.

Huntington-Whiteley posed in front of “Urban Light” – Chris Burden’s installation, which has become a traditional backdrop for the gala. Harper's Bazaar described the look as a combination of a strict front and a dramatic effect at the back. ELLE included the model among the guests who arrived in custom Gucci outfits.

The Gala Raised Nearly $7 Million

The 15th edition of the Art+Film Gala was dedicated to artist Vija Celmins and director Denis Villeneuve. More than 600 guests from the worlds of art, film, fashion and entertainment attended the event, while the musical guest was Rosé.

The gala raised nearly $7 million for LACMA’s efforts to develop its film program, as well as for exhibitions, acquisitions, educational initiatives and screenings dedicated to the relationship between art and cinema.

“This is the 15th event. The same tent; different buildings around it,” LACMA Director Michael Govan said, as quoted by Los Angeles Magazine.

Other famous guests included Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kylie Jenner, Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Sources: harpersbazaar.com, elle.com, lamag.com