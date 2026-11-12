Baked Pumpkin with Milk and Egg Custard

Ingredients:

pumpkin - 1 kg;

sugar for the pumpkin - 3 - 4 tbsp (60 - 80 g);

butter - 50 g;

fresh milk - 1 l;

eggs - 6;

sugar - 200 g;

vanilla extract - 1 tbsp;

lemon zest - from 1 lemon.

Method:

Peel, clean and cut the pumpkin into cubes. Grease the baking dish with butter, then distribute the pieces evenly. Sprinkle them with sugar and place small pieces of butter on top.

The first baking is at 200 degrees and takes about 20-25 minutes. The aim is for the pumpkin to soften, develop a light color, and for some of the liquid released to evaporate.

The milk and egg custard is added afterwards

While the pumpkin is baking, beat the eggs with 200 g of sugar using a whisk. The recipe specifies that the mixture should not be beaten with a mixer, so that too much foam does not form.

Add the vanilla extract and lemon zest to the eggs. Pour in 1 liter of warmed fresh milk and stir everything until the sugar has completely dissolved.

Remove the softened pumpkin from the oven and pour the milk and egg mixture evenly over it. Reduce the temperature to 170-180 degrees, and bake the dessert for another 35-40 minutes.

The custard is ready when it sets in the dish and a golden-brown crust forms on top. After baking, the pumpkin with milk and egg custard should cool completely at room temperature and then chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

The total preparation and baking time is about 90 minutes, not including cooling. The approximate nutritional value given is 459 kilocalories per serving.

Sources: recepti.gotvach.bg