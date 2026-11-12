Why Do We Become More Cynical Instead of Wiser as We Grow Older?

One of the most persistent stereotypes about aging is the image of the perpetually dissatisfied person who no longer trusts anyone. However, scientific data do not show that time, by itself, turns people into more cynical and embittered individuals. More often, the opposite is observed: with age, emotional reactivity and neuroticism decline, while calmness, agreeableness and trust increase.

“Both studies find a positive association between trust and well-being throughout life,” says psychologist Michael Poulin of the University at Buffalo. One of the studies analyzed data from 197,888 people in 83 countries. Another, which followed 1,230 Americans over time, found that their trust in other people increased as they grew older.

When Life Experience Leads to Cynicism

This does not mean that bitterness is an imaginary problem. It arises more often not because of the number of years a person has lived, but because of how they have been treated and how they have made sense of their losses. A study by Dikla Segel-Karpas and Liat Ayalon, published in the journal “Psychology and Aging,” used data from 7,500 older participants. The results show a bidirectional relationship between loneliness and cynical hostility.

A lonely person may begin to perceive those around them as unreliable or as people acting with hidden motives. At the same time, such distrust makes it harder to form close relationships and can deepen loneliness. This creates a cycle in which suspicion reduces contact, while the lack of contact confirms the suspicion.

Another study, conducted by psychologists from the universities of Tilburg, Cologne and Minnesota, describes a similar mechanism. The analysis included data from 28 of 29 countries, longitudinal observations over a four-year period and five preregistered experiments. The authors found that experienced disrespect strengthens cynical beliefs, while cynical behavior increases the likelihood that a person will be met with disrespect.

This is a self-perpetuating pattern: a person expects deception or poor treatment, behaves more suspiciously and hostilely, and those around them respond in kind. The resulting reaction appears to be proof that the initial distrust was justified.

Age Changes Both the Good and the Bad

Some age-related changes can indeed be perceived as a withdrawal from the world. On average, older people are less inclined to accept new perspectives and explore unfamiliar experiences. However, this coexists with better emotional control and a greater ability to disregard minor disappointments.

Therefore, time brings neither wisdom nor bitterness automatically. When life experience is understood as part of life, it can lead to acceptance and peace. When it is associated with prolonged loneliness, disrespect and a sense of meaninglessness, the same experience can turn into distrust of other people.

Sources: sciencefocus.com, medicalxpress.com, time.com