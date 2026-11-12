‘Malcolm’ actor Frankie Muniz taken to hospital after track crash

Frankie Muniz has been released from hospital after crashing during a practice lap at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. The actor, known for his role as Malcolm in the series “Malcolm”, was taken to a local medical facility for further examination. According to his team, he was conscious and responsive.

The incident occurred before the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic charity race, held in honor of veterans and military families. Muniz was due to compete for the U.S. Air Force team alongside NASCAR driver Austin Cindric.

Muniz missed the race

After his release, the 40-year-old actor said he was feeling a little sore but did not specify any injuries. “My Mustang did its job and protected me,” Muniz said, thanking Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, the medical staff and everyone who supported him.

Because of the crash, he did not take part in the race. Another driver was brought in to join the Air Force team in his place.

The cause of the incident has not been announced. No details have been released about the specific damage to the car or any medical diagnoses.

From acting to motor racing

Muniz rose to fame as a child with the lead role in the television series “Malcolm”, which aired from 2000 to 2006. He later devoted a significant part of his career to motor racing.

The actor competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Team Reaume, and in 2026 was among the drivers selected for the special race at Daytona International Speedway.

Sources: apnews.com, tmz.com, eonline.com