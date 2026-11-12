Less Intelligent People Are Happier, or Why Knowledge Brings Sadness

“With much wisdom comes much sorrow” – this thought from Ecclesiastes has given life to one of the most enduring ideas about human beings: that the more they understand the world, the harder it is for them to be happy. However, modern research does not confirm a simple formula according to which intelligence and a good mood are mutually exclusive.

Rather, intelligence changes the way people assess their lives. It can contribute to better education, income, health and social status, while at the same time making uncertainty, injustice and personal limitations more visible.

Intelligence in itself does not bring happiness

A study published in 2024 in the Journal of Happiness Studies analyzed a nationally representative sample from China. The result was a small and statistically insignificant relationship between cognitive abilities and happiness. Higher abilities were associated with better objective conditions – income, physical and mental health, and social status – but did not automatically lead to a higher subjective evaluation of life.

One possible reason is the difference between what a person possesses and the way they perceive themselves in relation to others. Participants with higher cognitive scores were more likely to underestimate their own social position and were less confident about the future. Thus, advantages in real life do not necessarily translate into a feeling of satisfaction.

Another analysis, published in 2025 in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, used data on more than 60,000 people over the age of 50 from five long-term studies. The authors found a two-way relationship: higher life satisfaction was associated with better cognitive functioning, while better cognitive functioning predicted changes in life satisfaction. This does not prove that thinking causes happiness, but it shows that the two abilities develop in mutual relationship.

When knowledge begins to weigh heavily

A different picture emerges during a crisis. A 2022 study used data on 4,223 participants from a British cohort study who were followed during the COVID-19 pandemic. People with higher cognitive abilities experienced a greater decline in life satisfaction. The authors explain that these participants may have better understood the scale and long-term consequences of the threat.

This is an important but limited finding. The data are correlational, the participants were primarily from the United Kingdom, and the study describes a specific emergency situation rather than a universal law about intelligence and happiness. “Ultimately, it remains unclear why more intelligent people are more stable in their happiness,” wrote psychologist Satoshi Kanazawa in an earlier study that found less variability in life satisfaction among people with higher intelligence.

Happiness is not just a matter of IQ

A study of 288 working adults shows that emotional intelligence – the ability to recognize and manage emotions – is a stronger direct predictor of psychological well-being than academic intelligence. The relationship between academic abilities and well-being was mediated primarily by socioeconomic status.

More recent data from Norway also do not support the myth that high intelligence by itself leads to mental health problems. A study of 272,351 men whose cognitive abilities were measured at around age 18 found a lower risk of most of the mental disorders examined among those with higher scores. The exception was bipolar disorder, for which the same pattern was not found.

Another key is the concept of a “psychologically rich life.” A 2024 study shows that cognitive complexity is associated less with constant happiness than with a life filled with diverse experiences, shifts in perspective and intense emotions. It may contain both joy and sadness without being defined solely by either one.

Therefore, knowledge does not necessarily bring sadness. It may take away some comforting illusions, but it can also provide a language for understanding what one has experienced, the ability to make choices and a deeper sense of meaning. The question is not whether a person is “stupid enough” to be happy, but whether they can live with what they already know.

Sources: psypost.org, time.com, theatlantic.com