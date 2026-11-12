The Curse of a Dream Come True — Why Achieving a Major Goal Often Turns Life into Hell

The idea is simple: one more title, one more sum in the bank account, one more victory — and life will finally fall into place. This is precisely what psychologists call the „arrival fallacy“: the belief that achieving a major goal will usher in lasting happiness, peace and security.

The term was popularized by psychologist Tal Ben-Shahar. The problem lies not in the goals themselves, but in the promise we attach to them. When a person places their happiness entirely beyond the finish line, everyday life becomes a waiting room, and achievement may turn out to be not a celebration, but the end of meaning.

The Euphoria Fades, Life Goes On

One of the most frequently cited studies on the subject was published in 1978. Philip Brickman, Dan Coates and Ronnie Janoff-Bulman compared 22 major lottery winners with 22 people in a control group and 29 people who had suffered a paralyzing accident.

The winners did not prove to be happier than the control group. What is more, they experienced less pleasure from ordinary everyday activities. The result does not mean that money does not change people’s lives, but that people adapt to new circumstances. After the initial emotional surge, luxury, free time or high status gradually become the new normal.

This process is known as hedonic adaptation. It explains why an acquisition we have thought about for years can bring us intense joy for a short time, but eventually become part of the background. At the same time, old difficulties do not automatically disappear — relationships, loneliness, fatigue and fear of loss often remain.

When Success Becomes a Measure of Self-Worth

The motive behind the goal also matters. Self-determination theory, developed by Richard Ryan and Edward Deci, places three psychological needs at the center: autonomy, a sense of competence and connection with others. When the pursuit of success neglects these needs, the result can be external recognition without inner fulfillment.

„The theory is also concerned with understanding the factors that worsen, undermine and damage people’s motivation and well-being,“ says Richard Ryan.

Research distinguishes intrinsic goals — personal development, close relationships and contributing to the community — from extrinsic goals such as wealth, fame, attractiveness and status. The former are more often associated with a lasting sense of meaning, while the latter depend on how others judge us and on constant comparison.

A meta-analysis published in 2024 in Educational Psychology Review brings together 44 scientific reports involving a total of 22,387 participants. It found that an orientation toward improvement and growth was associated with lower levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms. By contrast, goals driven by the fear of appearing unsuccessful were associated with higher levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms. The authors emphasize that the relationship may be bidirectional and that the results do not prove that goals alone cause these conditions.

The Journey Matters More Than the Finish Line Alone

A ten-year American study of 5,683 adolescents shows that achieving a goal is associated with greater well-being, but the effect depends on the goal’s content. The feeling of moving forward sustains confidence and motivation, while the finish line itself does not guarantee lasting change.

That is why a big dream is not a problem until it is burdened with the promise of fixing one’s entire life. Victory can provide direction, recognition and new opportunities. But then the ordinary Tuesday arrives — the same relationships, the same choices and the same question: if the goal has already been achieved, what will I live for from now on?

Sources: theatlantic.com