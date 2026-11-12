Thieves break into Chris Hemsworth’s home, three cars stolen

Three vehicles were stolen from the home of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky in Broken Head, south of Byron Bay. New South Wales Police have confirmed that they have launched an investigation into the break-in.

The theft took place in the early hours of Wednesday. According to a source close to the family, Pataky woke up at around 2:00 a.m. after hearing the dogs barking. She later checked the security camera footage and saw four masked men.

Pataky and Hemsworth reported the incident to police at around 7:30 a.m. So far, it has been confirmed that three vehicles were taken from the property. No arrests have been reported, nor has the identity of any suspects been established.

The case is being investigated by New South Wales Police. Law enforcement authorities have not released further details about how the perpetrators entered the property, or the value of the stolen vehicles.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky live in the Byron Bay area with their family. Hemsworth is best known for his role as Thor in Marvel films, while Pataky is a Spanish actress and model.

At this stage, police are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the theft and identify the four men captured on camera.