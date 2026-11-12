Gloria Petkova admitted that she still loves Daniel Petkanov

“I love him very much! He is truly a wonderful person. We simply want different things,” Gloria Petkova said about Daniel Petkanov on the “Out of the Frame” podcast. The model revealed that the two of them had split up several months ago, but the end of their relationship was not the result of a feud.

According to her, there were needs in the relationship that Daniel was unable to meet. Gloria clarified that she did not blame him for that.

“He was not able to give them to me because that is simply not who he is,” she explained.

The children were not the reason for the breakup

The DJ categorically rejected claims that the children from their previous relationships had become the reason for the end of their relationship. She said that her daughter Anabel and Daniel’s son Gabriel had always got along well and continued to be friends.

Gloria and Daniel met again at the premiere of the second season of “Traitors: A Game of Traitors.” The two posed together, embracing in front of photographers, and chatted casually with the other participants. It was during the first season of the show that they met and subsequently began their relationship. The second season of the format premieres on bTV on November 6, 2026.

Asked whether Daniel Petkanov was mature enough to take on the role of head of the family, Gloria did not give a direct answer. Instead, she once again emphasized his good qualities.

“He is a very positive and cool person. He is amazing!” she said.

What Gloria is looking for in a future partner

The model said that her ideas about the man she wants by her side had changed over the years. As a teenager, she was impressed by whether he had a car, whereas today she values the opportunity to learn new things and grow together with her partner.

Gloria believes that women should not constantly seek male attention and approval. According to her, she is currently in no hurry to start a new relationship and is not actively looking for a partner.