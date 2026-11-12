The Fourth Secret Traitor Will Be Revealed This Week on “Traitors: Game of Traitors”

Tension is rising at the Palace of Secrets, suspicions are multiplying and trust among the contestants is beginning to crumble in the next two episodes of “Traitors: Game of Traitors” on bTV. This Friday and Saturday (13 and 14 November) at 8:00 p.m., viewers will witness new ruthless moves by the Traitors, fierce clashes between the Faithful and unexpected twists that will put even the most confident players’ strategies to the test.

After Nedelcho Bogdanov and Aleksandra Zhekova became the first contestants to be eliminated, the battle between the Faithful and the Traitors is entering an even more tense phase. On Friday evening (13 November) at 8:00 p.m. on bTV, viewers will learn the identity of the fourth secret Traitor, chosen through a phone call by host Vladimir Karamazov. The new Traitor will join Milen Keremedchiev, Nancy Karaboycheva and Kris Makarov as they continue their dangerous game in the shadows.

Meanwhile, morning breakfasts at the Palace will bring new surprises and heighten suspicions among the contestants. In an attempt to uncover the logic behind the murders so far, the Faithful will begin looking for a connection between the eliminated players. Will they manage to decipher their opponents’ strategy, and who will become the next target of the secret Conclave?

The upcoming games will test the contestants’ resourcefulness and ability to work as a team. On Friday, they will take part in an unusual “chase” through the Palace and its gardens, and in order to increase the prize fund, they will have to get inside the Traitors’ minds and guess the answers to provocative questions. On Saturday, a terrifying challenge will take the players through the sinister corners of “Euxinograd” in search of doubles of mysterious dolls. In addition to trust and good communication, Vladimir Karamazov will tempt some of them to choose between personal interest and the collective winnings.

Attempts to create new alliances and strategies will intensify the tension among the contestants, while suspicions will escalate into open accusations and verbal clashes. At the round tables, the Faithful will have to make difficult decisions, but will they finally manage to expose one of the four Traitors, or will they once again be misled by false assumptions?

The climax will come with an unprecedented task that will challenge the Traitors to choose their next victim not in the usual way, but through an unpredictable deadly game.

For those who cannot wait, the episodes of “Traitors: Game of Traitors” will be available online 24 hours before broadcast on the VOYO streaming platform.