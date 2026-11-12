Are Mario and Yulia from “Games of the Will” Together? (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Hugs, smiles and a brief message have once again placed Mario and Yulia from “Games of the Will” at the center of viewers’ attention. The two posted photos together from the area around Batak Reservoir, and the images immediately sparked speculation that their relationship has already become more than just friendly.

“Peace, smiles and the right company,” Mario wrote in the caption. However, he did not clarify what lies behind their closeness, and neither he nor Yulia have publicly confirmed that they are a couple. Thus, the photos leave room both for romantic rumors and for the explanation that the two have simply maintained their good relationship after filming for the reality show ended.

Mario’s interest in Yulia is no secret. From the very beginning of his participation in “Games of the Will,” he made no secret of his feelings and attempted to grow closer to her. During one of their conversations, he said: “I held on only because of you,” after explaining how difficult he had found his time in the Swamp.

Yulia, however, set a clear boundary. She said that the two could be friends and that she did not see a romantic future between them. The contestant also said that she had been in a relationship for six months, which further dampened Mario’s expectations during the game.

After the photos appeared, followers began asking whether the two were together. These are not the only images the reality stars have posted together, however. They have shared photos from other walks in the mountains, as well as videos from the gym, where they are clearly training together.