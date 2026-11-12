Lyubo Neykov becomes a grandfather, cannot wait to see his grandchild

There is a new reason for joy in Lyubo Neykov’s family – his niece Inna gave birth to a baby boy, and the actor welcomed the first grandchild in his extended family. The baby was born at the capital’s Maichin Dom Hospital „Maichin Dom“, where 29-year-old Inna works as a midwife.

The newborn weighs 2.830 kilograms and is 49 centimetres tall. His name has not yet been announced publicly. „Welcome, our little treasure! I have the most beautiful bracelet,“ the happy mother wrote after the birth. According to the information published, the baby was born naturally, with Inna’s colleagues from the hospital by her side.

The child’s arrival holds a special symbolic meaning for Inna. Every day, she helps other women in the delivery room, but this time she herself was a patient at the same hospital. Inna is the daughter of Lyubo Neykov’s late brother, Tsvetan, and for years has been one of the closest people in the actor’s family.

In June, Inna married her longtime partner, Evgeni. Lyubo Neykov’s 16-year-old daughter, Anna, also attended the wedding and was a bridesmaid. The two cousins are close, and Inna has already gained experience in front of television cameras with appearances in the series „Stolen Life“ and „Faith, Hope, Love“.

Although the news brought joy to the entire family, Lyubo Neykov has not yet seen the baby. The reason is connected to a family tradition – the actor intends to wait until the first 40 days after the birth have passed and the traditional pogacha ceremony has taken place.

In the Bulgarian tradition, pogacha is held for a newborn and usually brings together close female relatives and friends who offer blessings for the child. After this ritual, Lyubo Neykov will meet the youngest member of the family. In terms of kinship, he is the child’s great-great-uncle, but because of his close relationship with Inna, he is referred to publicly as „Grandpa Lyubo“.