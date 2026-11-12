Olive branch: Victoria Beckham transfers the “Brooklyn Beckham” trademark to her son

Victoria Beckham has taken steps to transfer the “Brooklyn Beckham” trademark to her son Brooklyn, the Daily Mail reports. The procedure is linked to the renewal of the registration in December 2026 and, according to a source cited by The Sun, the necessary paperwork has already been initiated.

“Now each of the sons is an adult and has his own career and business, so the trademarks will be transferred to them upon renewal next month,” the source said. According to the source, Victoria did not merely carry out a formal renewal but “actively ensured the smooth transfer of the trademarks” after receiving the necessary documents.

Documents held by the UK Intellectual Property Office show that the “Brooklyn Beckham” trademark was registered in December 2016. It covers a wide range of goods and services, including cosmetics and aftershave, clothing, footwear, sporting goods, hats, toys, television programmes and music.

Victoria Beckham was initially the sole owner of the registration, as well as of the trademarks linked to the names of her other children. According to the source cited by The Sun, David and Victoria Beckham registered the names while the children were minors in order to protect their future business activities.

Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of pressuring him

In January, Brooklyn Beckham published a statement in which he accused his parents of pressuring him to sign a document relating to the rights to his name before his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

“They insisted that I sign before the wedding because that was when the terms of the deal would begin. My refusal affected the payment, and since then they have never treated me the same way again,” Brooklyn said.

In another part of the statement, he claimed that his parents had pressured him and tried to bribe him into giving up the rights to his name. Brooklyn said this would have affected him, his wife and their future children.

A source close to the Beckham family rejected this interpretation. According to the source, it was a misunderstanding, and the documents were intended to protect the rights of Brooklyn and his brothers because of contracts involving David Beckham’s business partners that were linked to the family name.

The upcoming transfer of the trademarks to Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz was presented by the source as a possible step towards reconciliation. “The hope remains that, over time, there will be a genuine restoration of the relationship,” the source said.

David Beckham registered his name as a trademark in 2000, while Victoria Beckham did so in 2002, when she began her solo music career.