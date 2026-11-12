Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Make Their Red-Carpet Debut as a Couple (PHOTOS)

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez made their first official appearance as a couple on the red carpet. The two arrived at the New York premiere of the comedy “Meet the Parents” and posed embraced in front of photographers.

Alvarez put his arm around the singer, while in other shots the two held hands and looked into each other’s eyes. Ariana, for her part, placed a hand on his chest as they posed for the cameras.

For the event, Ariana Grande chose a white-and-gray plaid ball gown. She wore her hair shorter, pulled back into her signature sleek ponytail, and accessorized with understated jewelry. Ricky Alvarez wore a black blazer, jeans, brown shoes, and a classic belt.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez had a brief relationship in 2015, and earlier this year they began dating again. In the summer, the two went public with their relationship on Instagram, and were later spotted with matching tattoos reading “love” and displaying affection.

In September, a source told Page Six that Ariana was in an “incredible place” and was “really happy.” According to the same source, the singer’s busy schedule, rehearsals, and professional commitments had limited the time the two spent together.

“She’ll be spending a lot of time with her family, friends, and Ricky,” the source said.

The couple’s first public appearance came after the end of Grande’s “Eternal Sunshine” tour, which concluded on September 1. In August, her representative announced that the singer would step back from public engagements to devote more time to her personal life.

Ariana Grande subsequently also withdrew from her planned appearance in the production of “Sunday in the Park with George” in London’s West End, where she was set to star alongside her “Wicked” co-star Jonathan Bailey.

The pop star’s new relationship began after her split from Ethan Slater. The two, who met while filming “Wicked,” were in a three-year relationship before ending things. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, they have remained friends and continue to have respect for each other.