Roger Waters divorcing for the fifth time at 83

83-year-old Roger Waters has taken legal action to end his marriage to 48-year-old Camila Chavis. According to reports, the divorce papers were filed on November 10, 2026, at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

The rock musician and Camila Chavis met at the Coachella music festival, where she worked as his personal driver. Their relationship subsequently developed into a romantic one.

The couple married in October 2021 in a private ceremony at Roger Waters' estate in Bridgehampton, New York. At the time, the value of the luxury property was estimated at $16.2 million.

Following the wedding, the former Pink Floyd bassist and vocalist shared his happiness on Instagram, posting photos from the ceremony and writing: “I am so happy, I have finally found the woman I will stay with.”

The marriage to Camila Chavis is the fifth for the British rock legend. Roger Waters was previously married to Judith Trim, Caroline Christie, Priscilla Phillips and Laurie Durning.

The reasons for the split are not publicly known at this time. Roger Waters and Camila Chavis have not commented on the divorce reports.