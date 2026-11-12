Christina Applegate Suspects Silicone Implants Made Her Sick

Christina Applegate is looking for a new explanation for her health problems after doctors determined that her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis was incorrect. The actress believes that her silicone breast implants may be linked to her symptoms, but the cause of her condition has still not been confirmed.

Applegate revealed the misdiagnosis in an episode of the MeSsy podcast from October 20, 2026, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. She was initially diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021 after experiencing numbness in her toes.

“She came into my room and said, “Congratulations, you don't have multiple sclerosis,” the actress recalled.

However, the news did not bring the expected relief. Christina Applegate said that her symptoms had continued and had even worsened in some respects.

“You can't be misdiagnosed and suddenly feel better. I haven't gotten better. So I'm back at square one again, and I don't know what's happening to me,” she said.

In a November 10 episode of the podcast, the star of "Married... with Children" said that she had been wondering for years whether her health problems might be related to her breast implants. According to her, they should have already been replaced and may be leaking.

“Could this be toxicity caused by the breast implants?” the actress asked. She added that she had come across a study suggesting that certain symptoms associated with implants can resemble manifestations of multiple sclerosis.

In 2008, Christina Applegate underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She later underwent reconstructive surgery involving tissue expanders and saline-filled implants. Therefore, the claim of “silicone poisoning” does not necessarily mean that the implants were filled with silicone gel.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration uses the term “breast implant illness” for a broad range of reported symptoms, including fatigue, joint and muscle pain, rashes, and problems with memory and concentration. The FDA states that the condition is not an official medical diagnosis and that there is no specific test or universally accepted diagnostic criteria for it.

Doctors are continuing to test Christina Applegate for other diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Lyme disease. She said she will not stop searching for answers, but will remain close to the multiple sclerosis community, which she has publicly supported in recent years.