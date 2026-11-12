Britney Spears is preparing a secret business project she has dreamed of for 20 years

Britney Spears is preparing a new business project outside the music industry. The singer is working on a lifestyle-related consumer product that, according to a source close to her, she has dreamed of for more than 20 years.

“This is a deeply personal project that Britney and her fans have dreamed of for more than 20 years,” the source told Page Six. According to the source, the pop princess has devoted the past year to developing the venture and is working hard to prepare its launch.

The 44-year-old singer’s recent visit to New York was also connected to the project. In October, she was spotted at a restaurant in Manhattan, trying to remain unnoticed. According to the source, the trip was not for a vacation but for business meetings.

“She wasn’t in New York for fun. She was there for work and for meetings related to the project,” the source close to the singer said.

More talks are expected before the official launch. So far, no date or product name has been announced, and there is no information about what exactly the new venture will look like. The only confirmed detail is that it will not be related to Britney Spears’ music career, but to a consumer product in the lifestyle sector.

The new project will not be Britney’s first business venture outside the stage. In 2004, she introduced her first perfume and launched a fragrance line that continued to expand in the following years.

The singer has also created a lingerie and loungewear collection. In 2023, her autobiography “The Woman in Me” was published, becoming an international bestseller and expanding her presence beyond music.