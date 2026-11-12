Judi Dench is losing more and more of her sight: “I can no longer see the television or read”

Judi Dench has revealed that her eyesight is now “completely ruined” because of age-related macular degeneration. The 91-year-old actress said she cannot watch television, read or see the people around her clearly.

“I can’t see the television, I can’t read at all. I can’t see anything clearly,” Dench said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. She explained that when the interviewer asked her what she could see of him, she was able to make out only his outline, the collar of his shirt and his hands. “I don’t see anybody anymore,” the actress said.

Judi Dench was diagnosed with the condition in 2012, when she was still appearing in major film and television productions. She said it was the same condition her mother had suffered from. “It’s macular degeneration. There’s nothing they can do,” she said.

Macular degeneration affects a small part of the retina responsible for central vision. In Dench’s case, the problem now also makes everyday encounters difficult. She says that sometimes she approaches the wrong person and almost hugs them before realizing that she has not recognized them.

Vision loss brought an end to her acting roles

In October, Dench told the BBC’s Today programme that she can no longer work on stage or in front of a camera. “I can’t be on stage. I can’t act in a play anymore. I can’t be in a film anymore. I can’t read anymore,” she said.

Her last film appearance was in 2022, in a cameo role. In 2026, she appeared in an episode of “Tea with Judi Dench” with Kenneth Branagh and had a voice role in “The Magic Faraway Tree”. Despite her limitations, the actress continues to work with her voice and says that radio is important to her.

To manage her scripts, Judi Dench uses Ray-Ban Meta glasses costing around £300. They convert written text into audio that only she can hear. The glasses were recommended to her by Sight for Surrey, a charity of which the actress is a patron.

Dench is promoting her memoir, “Is It Too Late to Make Another Attempt?”, and taking part in stage evenings with her friend and co-writer Brendan O’Hea. In this way, she continues to talk about her career, even though she can no longer perform traditional acting roles.

The actress won an Oscar in 1999 for her role in “Shakespeare in Love” and has received 27 BAFTA Award nominations. International audiences also know her as M from the James Bond films.

Judi Dench has not mentioned any new treatment or possibility of restoring her sight. She says she is trying to live with the change and not think too much about growing older.