BNT 3 tells Radослав Yankov’s story in “A Piece of Himself”

BNT 3 will broadcast the documentary “A Piece of Himself” on November 14 at 7:30 p.m., dedicated to snowboarder Radoslav Yankov. The film is part of the “Bulgaria’s Sports Talents” series, produced jointly by the Bulgarian National Television and the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator.

The film follows not only Yankov’s competitive achievements, but also the daily work behind them. The cameras follow him during his pre-season preparations – from the gym and stadium in Sofia to winter training on the Stelvio Glacier in Italy. Moments from his family life in Chepelare are also included.

The story behind the success

In “A Piece of Himself”, Radoslav Yankov and some of the people closest to him share their stories. The film focuses on the obstacles, difficult periods and strength of will that have accompanied his career.

“For me, snowboarding is my great passion,” Radoslav Yankov says in front of the BNT cameras.

The documentary was written by Kalin Gugov, directed by Yoanna Kapanova, filmed by cinematographers Vladimir Bogdanski and Atanas Atanasov, and edited by Milen Kozov.

From his debut to the crystal globes

Radoslav Yankov started snowboarding at the age of 8. He made his World Cup debut in 2007, and claimed his first victory in 2015 in Carezza, Italy. At the end of the 2015/2016 season, the Bulgarian triumphed with the Big Crystal Globe in the parallel events – the award for the best competitor in the overall standings.

In 2017, Yankov also added the Small Crystal Globe in parallel giant slalom. To date, he has 13 podium finishes and four victories in World Cup events.

The snowboarder has competed at four Winter Olympic Games – in Sochi in 2014, PyeongChang in 2018, Beijing in 2022 and Milan-Cortina in 2026. He has twice been the flag bearer for the Bulgarian delegation.

“A Piece of Himself” will be shown on BNT 3 on Saturday, November 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Source: bntnews.bg