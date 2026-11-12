The Last-Born Child – The Latecomer Who Is Supposed to Save the Marriage

It comes last – after the older children, after accumulated exhaustion and sometimes after the first serious cracks between the two parents. In the family, they call the child the „latecomer“, spoil it, protect it more and often talk about it as the last chance for everything to become the way it used to be.

That is precisely where the problem begins. A late-born child can bring joy, but it cannot be the family peacemaker. It is not born to compensate for infidelity, stop a divorce or restore the closeness between two adults who have already grown apart.

When the Baby Becomes the „Last Chance“

In some families, the arrival of a child really does change the rhythm of life. Parents share a new responsibility, take on new daily tasks and have a reason to spend more time together. This does not mean, however, that the birth itself repairs accumulated conflicts.

The American Psychological Association points out that a person whose first child is born after getting married is more likely to remain married than a person who entered marriage already having a child. The data concern the likelihood of preserving the marriage, but they do not prove that a child can resolve problems that existed before the child’s arrival.

The difference is significant. A child can be part of a shared life, but not its therapist. When the parents tell or show the child that whether they stay together depends on it, the child begins to carry the blame for decisions that are not its own.

Not Every „Latecomer“ Is the Same

Birth order has long been used to explain why the youngest children often appear more carefree, sociable or spoiled. A review by the National Library of Medicine, however, notes that evidence of a lasting connection between one’s place in the family and one’s personality is mixed. More important are the family environment and the way the child understands its own role within it.

The youngest child may receive more attention than everyone else. Sometimes it has older brothers and sisters who protect it, teach it and even take on part of its care. In other cases, it may feel lonely because the other children have already left home while the parents are more tired and older.

That is why the word „latecomer“ does not describe a personality. It describes a position within the family – a position that can be warm and privileged, but can also be burdened with expectations.

The Marriage Must Not Depend on the Child

Child and adolescent psychiatrist Harold Koplewicz advises parents not to allow difficulties surrounding the child to turn the marriage into another casualty. He points out that a consistent response from both parents reduces tension in the child and between the adults themselves. „More than one couple has told me that this saved their marriage,“ Koplewicz writes about his work with parents.

The important word is „work“, not „child“. The family stays together not because its youngest member has managed to save it, but because the adults have taken responsibility for their relationship. A late-born child can be a new beginning. But it should not be the last chance.

Sources: apa.org, childmind.org