Reality star arrested over death of minor in Bodrum

Participant in the American reality showhas been arrested in the Turkish resort town of Bodrum in connection with the death of a 17-year-old following a fight, Turkish and American media report.

The 36-year-old yacht captain, known for his appearances on Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Down Under on Bravo, was detained along with his 34-year-old brother, Carlos Franco.

According to the Turkish Demirören News Agency (DHA), the incident took place on the evening of November 7, 2026, at a commercial establishment on Cumhuriyet Street in central Bodrum.

Initial information indicates that a verbal altercation broke out between the two brothers and employees of the store, which subsequently escalated into a physical confrontation. Turkish media report that João Franco and his brother had been drinking alcohol.

Four people were injured in the fight, including 17-year-old Muhammet Koyabakan. The teenager suffered severe head trauma after falling during the altercation. He was taken to hospital but died on November 9 despite doctors' efforts.

Following his death, Turkish authorities took action against the two brothers, who were detained and subsequently remanded in custody by court order.

João Franco and Carlos Franco deny striking the deceased teenager. According to statements reported in local media, they themselves were attacked and acted in self-defense.

U.S. publication Page Six published footage presented as recordings from security cameras, showing a physical altercation between several men. The circumstances surrounding the fight and the specific cause of the fatal injury are still being clarified.

The case has also drawn reactions from participants in the popular television series. Former Below Deck cast member Colin Macy-O'Toole publicly defended João Franco, saying that, in his view, the footage shows the reality star attempting to defuse the situation. He urged the public not to jump to conclusions.

João Franco rose to prominence through his appearance on Below Deck Mediterranean in 2018 and later also appeared on Below Deck Down Under. The television series follows the professional and personal lives of the crews of luxury yachts.

As of November 12, there is no officially confirmed information about the final legal classification of any charges against the brothers. The investigation is ongoing, with Turkish authorities yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death of the 17-year-old.

Sources: Associated Press, Demirören News Agency (DHA), People, Entertainment Weekly, Page Six.