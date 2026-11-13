Suzanita is adamant: she is looking for a wealthy and serious man

Suzanita said that she is looking for a wealthy, serious and ambitious man, placing financial stability and generosity among her main requirements for a future partner. The singer revealed that she is not currently in a serious relationship and does not intend to compromise on her expectations.

“I only like men who give me money and do things for me,” Suzanita said. Her words sparked reactions on social media, as she openly links a partner’s attitude not only to emotions and promises, but also to specific material gestures.

What kind of man is the singer looking for

In addition to financial means, Suzanita identified ambition, stability and responsible behavior as important qualities. According to her, beautiful words and romantic promises are not enough if they are not backed up by actions.

The singer clarified that she would like to meet someone who has serious intentions and a clear direction in life. “I would be happy if I met a serious and ambitious man, but such things cannot be planned,” she said.

Suzanita is the daughter of singer Orhan Murad. In her statement, she did not name a specific person with whom she is in a relationship, nor did she give a timeframe for when she expects to meet her future partner. For now, her position is clear: she prefers to wait for the right man rather than lower her standards.

Sources: marica.bg, bgdnes.bg