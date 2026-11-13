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Magi Dzhanavarova Shows Off Her Toned Abs Under a Leather Jacket (PHOTO)

Magi Dzhanavarova Shows Off Her Toned Abs Under a Leather Jacket (PHOTO)

The singer posted photos featuring an autumn look that highlights the results of her workouts

Nov 13, 2026 06:40 70

Magi Dzhanavarova Shows Off Her Toned Abs Under a Leather Jacket (PHOTO) - 1
Venelina Marinova Venelina Marinova Author at Fakti.bg

Magi Dzhanavarova has once again drawn attention with her look. The singer posted photos online in which she is wearing an autumn olive-colored leather jacket and a bra. Her well-defined abdomen stands out beneath the outer garment.

The photos highlight the performer’s physical shape, which she maintains through regular gym workouts. Her sculpted abs are among the most noticeable details in the shots, which have prompted comments from her followers.

An Autumn Look Emphasizing Her Physique

The combination of a leather jacket, bra and olive color gives the look a distinctive autumn feel, while keeping the singer’s abdomen in the foreground. Dzhanavarova is known for her interest in sports, and the latest photos once again draw attention to the results of her workouts.

Sources: marica.bg