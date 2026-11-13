Friday the 13th: Superstitions and Rituals for Good Luck

Friday the 13th once again brings together old fears and small rituals for good luck. November 13 is the third and final such day in 2026. The previous two were on February 13 and March 13, while the next Friday the 13th will be on August 13, 2027.

Because it is considered an unlucky date, some people postpone trips, important meetings, signing contracts or starting new ventures. Others treat the day like any other. Among the most widespread superstitions are not walking under a ladder, not breaking a mirror and not opening an umbrella indoors. Haircuts, moving into a new home and planning a wedding are also on the list of undesirable actions.

Rituals Believed to Bring Good Luck

Knocking on wood, crossing one’s fingers and looking for a four-leaf clover are among the most popular ways of “driving away” bad luck. Acorns and horseshoes are also considered protective symbols. Another superstition advises people to put on a piece of clothing inside out.

Black cats are also part of this folklore list, as is the mirror, which according to superstition brings seven years of bad luck if it is broken. These actions are traditional beliefs, not proven methods of influencing events.

Where the Fear of Friday the 13th Comes From

One of the most commonly cited explanations is connected with the Last Supper. According to Christian tradition, 13 people were present at the table – Jesus Christ and the 12 apostles, among them Judas Iscariot. Friday, meanwhile, is associated with the Crucifixion of Christ. Thus, the number and the day gradually came together as a symbol of misfortune.

Another popular legend dates back to October 13, 1307. On the orders of French King Philip IV, hundreds of members of the Knights Templar were arrested. They were accused of various crimes, and some of them were later executed. Historians, however, do not agree that this particular event gave rise to the modern superstition surrounding Friday the 13th.

Fear of the number 13 is also found outside this combination. In some hotels and high-rise buildings, there is no floor or room numbered 13, even though the corresponding level physically exists. In Spain and other Spanish-speaking countries, Tuesday the 13th is considered unlucky, while in Italy the number 17 has a bad reputation.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, history.com