J.Lo Debuts Her New Song in a Crystal Mesh Bodysuit (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez turned the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into an impromptu stage after giving a surprise concert in New York on November 10. The 57-year-old singer appeared in an optical-illusion mesh bodysuit that created the impression her entire body was covered in fine netting.

Her look was completed by chunky diamond rings, long earrings and a stone-encrusted microphone. Lopez’s hair was a dark brown shade with blonde highlights, while her stage appearance was finished with a dazzling crystal headpiece.

A Spectacular Opening Outside the Museum

The singer was carried onto the stage by several men before beginning her performance. The first song in the program was “Waiting for Tonight,” followed later by “On the Floor” from 2011.

The appearance combined a lavish showgirl look, provocative details and plenty of stage sparkle. Crystals featured in her clothing and accessories, as well as in the decoration of the microphone.

First Live Performance of “Proof of Love”

The most special moment of the concert was the first live performance of the new single “Proof of Love.” Lopez presented the song to the audience at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, placing it alongside some of her best-known hits.

The event once again showed how the singer turns her stage presence into a complete show in which music and fashion go hand in hand. This time, the New York audience got an unexpected concert, a new song and a look built around the mesh effect, diamonds and crystals.

Sources: woman.bg