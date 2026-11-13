Famous Varna restaurateur celebrates wedding with his partner from Thailand, joined by a host of star guests (PHOTOS)

“I do” was said to Rungrat by Varna restaurateur Krasimir Hristov, who celebrated his wedding to his partner from Thailand by the sea. The celebration took place at the St. St. Constantine and Helena resort, in a complex co-owned by Hristov.

According to HotArena, the two have been together for more than 20 years, although they did have a brief separation during that period. After getting back together, Krasimir and Rungrat decided to formalize their relationship with signatures and rings.

They signed the documents a month earlier outside Bulgaria

The signing took place about a month before the celebration in a country outside Bulgaria. The reason is related to the impossibility for a same-sex couple to enter into a civil marriage in Bulgaria. The wedding celebration itself, however, was organized on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

The venue combines woodland with proximity to the seashore. Krasimir Hristov is one of the complex's five owners, and it was there that the newlyweds and their guests gathered.

Star guests by the sea

The ceremony was officiated by Elsa Parini. Among the guests were actresses Martina Vachkova and Katerina Evro, as well as models Tsetsi Krasimirova and Dilyana Popova.

Also attending the celebration were former Film Center director Kamen Balkanski and former Varna mayor Ivan Portnih. Portnih is a close friend of the groom.

Krasimir Hristov also has a political background and years ago was a candidate for mayor of Varna. The seaside celebration brought together well-known figures from show business, culture and local public life.

Source: hotarena.net