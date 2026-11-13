Whoopi Goldberg at 71: Three marriages, an Oscar and a turbulent life

When Whoopi Goldberg turns 71, her name is associated with a career spanning the stage, film, television and publishing. Born Caryn Elaine Johnson on November 13, 1955, in New York City, she began as a performer in one-woman stage shows before becoming one of the most recognizable figures in American culture.

Her first major breakthrough came with the 1985 film “The Color Purple.” The role earned her an Oscar nomination and marked the beginning of a series of memorable screen performances. Five years later, Goldberg played the medium Oda Mae Brown in “Ghost” and won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

From “Sister Act” to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In the 1990s, the actress cemented her popularity with the comedy “Sister Act” and its sequel. She also voiced the hyena Shenzi in the 1994 animated film “The Lion King.” Meanwhile, Goldberg took on the role of host of the Academy Awards ceremony in 1994, 1996 and 1999.

Recognition for her work is not limited to film. Goldberg is among the few artists to have won the four major American honors for stage and screen arts: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. In 2001, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Two decades on “The View”

Since 2007, Goldberg has been a moderator and host of the daytime television talk show “The View.” With the start of the 2026–2027 season, she is entering her 20th season on the program. On the eve of her birthday, the show organized a special episode featuring Italian cuisine and a celebratory program.

In an interview cited by Good Housekeeping, Goldberg answered directly why she continues to work on the show: “Good pay. That’s all. I’m well compensated and I do my job.” She added that she wants the topics discussed on the program to leave viewers “a little lighter,” even though they are often difficult.

In April 2026, the actress expanded her activities into publishing as well. She launched WhoopInk in partnership with Blackstone Publishing, with the imprint focused on new authors and diverse literary genres. Thus, at 71, Whoopi Goldberg continues to combine acting, television and behind-the-scenes work.

Sources: apnews.com, goodhousekeeping.com, tvinsider.com