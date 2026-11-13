Petya Dikova on how her parents’ divorce changed her: “I don’t believe in marriage or promises.”

Using an archive photo from Anya Pencheva and Sasho Dikov’s wedding, Petya Dikova explained how her parents’ divorce influenced her views on love, marriage and family. The occasion for the social media post was the anniversary of the actress and journalist’s wedding.

The two do not mark the date in the traditional way, as they now have other partners. According to their daughter, however, they continue to joke about the „comic circumstance“ and talk to her about the anniversary.

The separation that remained considerate

Petya Dikova writes that it took decades before she was able to look at her parents’ divorce with a sense of humor. Over time, she also realized that Pencheva and Dikov had shielded her from many of the painful consequences of their separation.

„I don’t believe there is a way for divorce not to be painful for a child, but I thank them for making it as gentle as possible for me,“ Dikova writes.

In her view, what she experienced in childhood taught her two important lessons. The first is that a family can remain close-knit even after a marriage ends. She describes holidays attended by current and former partners, stepchildren, children from previous relationships and children they share.

The second lesson concerns the limits of a marriage certificate. „No signature will make two people stay together,“ the television presenter points out, if they have already decided to go their separate ways.

„I believe in humor more than in a signature“

Petya Dikova admits that this family history shaped her attitude toward weddings and promises. She says she does not believe in a marriage certificate as a guarantee of a life together, placing instead the greatest importance on the attraction between two people and their relationship with their children.

At the end of her message, the presenter thanked Anya Pencheva and Sasho Dikov for the way they preserved their relationship after the divorce. In her view, the result of their shared journey is she herself and the family she has created in her own way.

„You may not have grown old together, but you did an excellent job of teaching me to love and create a family,“ Petya Dikova concludes.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, ladyzone.bg