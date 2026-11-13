Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Chia Pudding with Honey, Ready in 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

milk - 600 ml;

chia seeds - 110 g;

white chocolate - 50 g fondant for melting;

dark chocolate - 70 g fondant for melting;

vanilla sugar - 1/2 tsp;

honey - or another sweetener, to taste;

hazelnuts - roasted and unsalted, for garnish.

Preparation:

Divide the milk into two equal portions and heat each one until it reaches boiling point. After removing them from the heat, add the crumbled white chocolate to one portion and the dark chocolate to the other. Stir continuously until the chocolate has melted completely. Add the vanilla sugar to the white mixture, along with honey if needed.

Once the two mixtures have cooled slightly, add 60 g of chia seeds to the white mixture and between 40 and 50 g to the brown one. It is important to stir thoroughly so that no lumps remain.

Allow about three hours for thickening

Leave the chia mixtures to stand until the seeds swell and a thick cream forms. Usually, about three hours are sufficient, but the dessert can also be prepared the night before. If the pudding becomes too thick, add a little milk. If the consistency is too thin, additional chilling for about an hour is recommended.

Distribute the finished pudding into clear glasses, alternating layers of the white and brown mixtures. You can make two or more layers, depending on the size of the containers. Finally, sprinkle the dessert with roasted, crushed hazelnuts.

Source: recepti.gotvach.bg