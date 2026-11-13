Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Turns Down Roles

Scarlett Johansson does not automatically accept offers from major Hollywood studios. Speaking to Los Angeles Times, the actress said that she sometimes turns down projects when she does not see a clear connection between the story and the audience the film is intended for.

“Am I making something people want to watch? Is there an audience for this film? I’m not making a film just for myself,” Johansson says. According to her, in some cases she goes even further, questioning the very need to create a particular production.

“Sometimes I get studio projects where I have to say: ‘I don’t think you should make this. I don’t know who you’re making it for. It seems irresponsible to make a film like this.’”

The comments came during the presentation of “Paper Tiger” – an independent crime drama by director James Gray, in which Johansson stars alongside Adam Driver and Miles Teller. The film was acquired by Neon for distribution in North America and will receive a limited theatrical release in the US on November 13, 2026. The production was also screened in the competition program at the Cannes Film Festival.

Between Blockbusters and Independent Cinema

Johansson knows both sides of the industry well. For years, she was one of Marvel’s faces in the role of Natasha Romanoff, known as Black Widow. Alongside major productions, the actress also chooses smaller films in which decisions are not determined solely by the scale of the budget.

She admits that earlier in her career she felt the need to achieve commercial success in order to move on to the next level. After decades in cinema, however, the question of the next step looks different. “My aspirations are probably different now. I’m still thinking about that myself,” the actress says.

Work With Ari Aster Is Up Next

Among her upcoming projects is “Scapegoat” by Ari Aster, known for the films “Midsommar” and “Beau Is Afraid”. Jacob Elordi and Jude Law are also part of the cast, while the plot is being kept secret.

Johansson describes the screenplay as “very intense” and unlike anything she has read before. She says that the text surprised her repeatedly, but does not reveal details about the role or the story.

Thus, her choices are not about turning away from mainstream cinema, but about taking a more careful approach to projects. Johansson continues to take part in large-scale productions, but places a simpler question ahead of the budget: is there a reason for this film to be seen.

Sources: marica.bg, latimes.com, apnews.com