Nicholas Cage Undergoes Incredible Transformation for New Film (TRAILER)

Nicholas Cage underwent an impressive physical transformation for his role as American football legend John Madden in the biographical film “Madden.” The actor wore elaborate prosthetics and makeup, and according to his co-star Kathryn Hahn, the change was so complete that she could barely see his real face.

“He completely embodied John Madden. I would say I still haven’t met Nicholas Cage, because the prosthetics affect you,” Hahn told Reuters. The actress plays Virginia Madden—the wife of the coach, commentator and creator of the video game of the same name.

Cage Gains 25 Pounds for the Role

Cage gained around 25 pounds, or approximately 11 kilograms. The rest of Madden’s larger frame was created with prosthetics and special makeup. In an interview with People, the actor explained that he chose a combined approach rather than gaining even more weight.

“At 62, I’m not going to gain 60 pounds. That’s dangerous. We added the remaining 30 with prosthetics,” Cage said. Adrien Morot, who is also known for his makeup work on Brendan Fraser’s transformation in the film “The Whale,” worked on the visual transformation.

The Story of the Coach, Commentator and Video Game

Directed by David O. Russell, the film follows several key stages in John Madden’s life—his years as coach of the Oakland Raiders, his partnership with team owner Al Davis, his television career and his involvement in creating the Madden NFL series.

Christian Bale plays Al Davis, while Sienna Miller portrays his wife, Carol. The cast also includes John Mulaney and Shane Gillis.

“Madden” was released in select U.S. theaters on November 11. The film will be available to stream on Prime Video starting November 18, 2026. The date was confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios, and the film is scheduled for a worldwide premiere on the platform.

Sources: aol.com, nz.news.yahoo.com, au.variety.com