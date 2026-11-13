A New Secret Traitor Joins “Traitors: Game of Traitors”

The fourth secret Traitor in “Traitors: Game of Traitors” will be revealed in the November 13 episode on bTV. The new member of the secret alliance was selected at the very beginning of the season through a phone call from host Vladimir Karamazov, but his identity has remained a secret until now.

He will join the already known Traitors Milen Keremedchiev, Nancy Karaboycheva and Kris Makarov. According to bTV, his identity will become clear on Friday evening at 8:00 p.m. Thus, the group operating against the Faithful will grow to four members.

The Faithful Have Already Suffered Their First Losses

“Once you cross this threshold, you don’t know who is an ally and who is an enemy,” host Vladimir Karamazov said at the start of the season.

So far, Nedelcho Bogdanov and Aleksandra Zhekova have been eliminated from the game. Bogdanov was the first victim of the secret conclave, with the decision to remove him made by the Traitors.

Zhekova left after the first round table, where she received 20 votes. She was revealed to be Faithful, which became the contestants’ first serious mistake in their search for the hidden opponents.

New Missions and Clashes at the Palace

In the upcoming episodes, the players will take part in a game of tag around Euxinograd Palace and its gardens. They will have to guess the Traitors’ answers to provocative questions in order to increase the total prize fund.

On Saturday, the contestants will search for doubles of mysterious dolls in the palace’s eerie spaces. The Traitors, meanwhile, will choose their next victim through an unusual game, while the new alliances and suspicions are expected to lead to open accusations at the round table.

The episodes air on bTV on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., while they are available on VOYO 24 hours earlier.

Source: btv.bg