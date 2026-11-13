Gerard Butler at 57: From Lawyer to Hollywood Star

Before he became King Leonidas, Gerard Butler was a law student in Glasgow, a trainee lawyer in Edinburgh and a man still unsure whether his dream of working in film could become a profession. On November 13, 2026, the Scottish actor turns 57, and behind him already lie dozens of film roles, producing projects and one of the most memorable lines in modern historical cinema.

From the Law Firm to the Stage

Butler studied law at the University of Glasgow and began his professional career as a trainee at a law firm in Edinburgh. He was dismissed about a week before qualifying as a lawyer. He later described this period as a moment that forced him to choose a path in which he genuinely wanted to develop.

“I always wanted to be part of these stories,” Butler said in an interview, recalling his fascination with films since childhood. His first professional theater role was in a production of “Coriolanus,” and in 1997 he appeared in the films “Mrs Brown” and “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

The Role That Made Him a Star

In 2004, Butler was cast as the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera.” The film gave him greater visibility, but his real breakthrough came with Zack Snyder’s “300,” in which he played the Spartan king Leonidas.

The film, inspired by Frank Miller’s graphic novel of the same name, turned Butler into an international star. “300” grossed $456,082,343 at the worldwide box office, while the image of Leonidas remained permanently associated with the actor. Butler later admitted that he had doubts during filming about whether the movie would work, but preparing for the role involved months of intensive training.

The Action Hero with Many Faces

After the success of “300,” Butler moved between action, thriller, romantic comedy and drama. He appeared in “P.S. I Love You,” “RocknRolla,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” “The Ugly Truth” and “The Bounty Hunter.”

He became particularly recognizable as Secret Service agent Mike Banning in the “Olympus Has Fallen,” “London Has Fallen” and “Angel Has Fallen” trilogy. At the same time, he voiced the Viking chieftain Stoick in the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, and in 2025 he also appeared in the live-action version of the animated story.

New Roles in 2026 as Well

In January 2026, Butler returned as John Garrity in “Greenland 2: Migration” – a sequel to the 2020 apocalyptic thriller. Once again, he is at the center of a story about a family trying to survive in the aftermath of a global catastrophe. The film is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and reunites Butler with Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis.

That same year, the actor also appeared in Julian Schnabel’s “In the Hand of Dante,” alongside Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Al Pacino and Martin Scorsese. Thus, at 57, Butler continues to move between large-scale action productions and more unconventional auteur projects – a journey that began far from Hollywood, at a law firm in Edinburgh.

Sources: theguardian.com, independent.co.uk, apnews.com