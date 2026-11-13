Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor Star in New Film Premiere

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor lead the cast of “The End of Oak Street“ – a science-fiction thriller debuting on HBO Max on November 13. The film follows a family forced to deal with dinosaurs and other dangerous creatures after their entire neighborhood is suddenly transported to a prehistoric world.

The Neighborhood Disappears from the Familiar World

The story begins in 1982 in an apparently peaceful American neighborhood. Denise and Greg Platt, played by Hathaway and McGregor, live with their two children – teenage Audrey and younger Brian. The roles are played by Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.

The situation changes after a mysterious cosmic phenomenon transports Oak Street and its surrounding area to an unknown location. The familiar houses find themselves surrounded by jungle, and the family must find a way to survive while searching for an explanation of what happened.

The story puts the characters face to face with threats that emerge in their own homes and yards. Prehistoric predators turn the ordinary neighborhood into an isolated territory, while family conflicts further complicate the Platts’ efforts to stay together.

The Director Blends Science Fiction and Family Drama

“The End of Oak Street“ was written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, known for the horror film “It Follows.“ J. J. Abrams serves as producer, while the music was composed by Michael Giacchino.

The production was released in theaters in August 2026, and now continues its journey to streaming audiences. The film has a runtime of 99 minutes and is rated PG-13 in the United States for violence, bloody images, strong language, and suggestive material.

In a review for the Associated Press, critic Jake Coyle described the film as “a madcap delight.” According to him, the production combines a family story with visual effects and dinosaur attacks, bringing the adventure from the prehistoric landscape directly to suburban streets.

Sources: apnews.com, tvinsider.com, press.wbd.com