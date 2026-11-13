November 13 Is World Kindness Day

Sometimes kindness begins with a gesture that takes just a few seconds – a smile at a stranger, a word of thanks or help for someone in need. On November 13, these small acts take center stage on World Kindness Day.

The day was established in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement. The idea of an international community promoting humanity and mutual support took shape at a meeting in Tokyo in 1997. At the beginning, organizations from Australia, Canada, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States took part in the initiative.

The Message Begins with a Small Gesture

The World Kindness Movement describes the day as an opportunity for good deeds to begin with the individual and reach communities. „Kindness begins with each of us and connects people around the world,“ is the message at the heart of the initiative.

In different countries, the date is marked with charity events, volunteer initiatives and symbolic gestures. In some places, it is customary to give flowers to friends and strangers alike. One of the symbols of the day is the „open heart,“ created by the French artist Aurele.

The Date Associated with Valentin Haüy

November 13 is also the birth date of French educator Valentin Haüy, who was born in 1745. He devoted his life to the education of blind people after witnessing the humiliating treatment of people with visual impairments.

Haüy developed a method of teaching through embossed letters and founded the first school for blind children in Paris. Different accounts cite different years for its founding – 1784 and 1786, with both dates associated with the institution’s beginnings and official development.

That is why November 13 brings together two different but closely related messages – a call to do good and recognition of a man who turned compassion for blind people into work of lasting significance.

Source: woman.bg, dobrichonline.com, bnrnews.bg