Simona from “The Farm” admits her feelings for Viktor Rusinov

Simona from „The Farm“ admitted that she wants to be with Viktor Rusinov, but is afraid that their relationship could turn toxic. In a conversation with Iva, the actress said that the first thing she would do after leaving the show would be to look for Viktor.

„The first thing I’ll do when I get out is call him,“ Simona said. She explained that she wants to tell him everything she has been keeping inside so that she can find emotional relief.

Simona set a condition for their future

The actress did not hide the fact that she would give her feelings for Viktor Rusinov a chance. However, she believes that any potential development of their relationship depends above all on his behavior, even if the two of them have mutual feelings.

Simona was adamant that she would not stay in a relationship she considers toxic. „If our relationship is toxic, it can’t happen,“ she said, adding that it is important to her to preserve herself. According to her, Viktor sometimes displays a similar trait.

The story begins with Julian

The conversation also revisited Simona’s story with Julian. Before her relationship with Viktor became intimate, it was Rusinov who introduced her to the ultramarathon runner. Simona and Julian began a relationship, which ended quickly when he sent her a breakup message.

After the disappointment, Simona gradually reconsidered her friendship with Viktor. The two grew close again, and their relationship evolved from friendship into intimacy. Their relationship remained secret shortly before the actress entered „The Farm“.

Viktorio also caught her attention

On the reality show, Simona met another man who attracted her interest – the flight attendant Viktorio. This prompted Iva to describe the actress’s love story as a „mixed grill“.

Iva said that, in her view, Viktorio could be a more suitable choice for Simona. She described him as an exceptional young man and a role model for his age, suggesting that under different circumstances, the relationship between the two could have developed differently.

Thus, Simona is faced with an emotional choice – whether to seek a relationship with Viktor Rusinov or turn her attention to Viktorio. The actress herself has already drawn her line: feelings are not enough if the relationship threatens her self-preservation.

Source: woman.bg