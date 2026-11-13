Stray Kids announce concerts in North America and Europe

Stray Kids will continue their RUN IT world tour with stadium concerts in North America and Europe in 2027. The North American leg will begin on May 16 in Seattle, while the European leg will conclude on July 31 with a show at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

The schedule also includes Vancouver, Santa Clara, San Diego, Los Angeles, Arlington, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Orlando, Chicago, Baltimore, East Rutherford and Toronto. In Europe, the group will perform in Paris, London, Munich, Vienna, Barcelona and Arnhem. The dates and venues have been announced in the schedule published by promoter Live Nation.

“We’re really happy that we have the chance and opportunity to go further and show our performances to the people who are waiting for us,” said Bang Chan, the leader of the eight-member group.

The tour will continue without Lee Know

The concerts in North America and Europe will take place without Lee Know. He will become the first member of Stray Kids to begin his mandatory military service in South Korea. According to the announced schedule, this will happen in early 2027.

The expansion of the tour comes after a series of successes for the group. In August 2026, the mini-album This & That topped the Billboard 200 and became Stray Kids’ ninth consecutive album to reach No. 1 on the U.S. chart. This placed the group among the artists with the most sustained presence at the top of the chart.

Compared with the dominATE tour in 2024 and 2025, the new schedule includes larger concert venues in several regions. These include Lumen Field in Seattle, SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area, Allianz Arena in Munich, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and Stadio San Siro in Milan.

Bang Chan hinted at a possible collaboration

Australian members Bang Chan and Felix said they feel nostalgic for Sydney, where they grew up, and that they miss the time they spent on the city’s beaches.

Bang Chan also said he is open to future joint projects with Sydney-based hip-hop collective 1300. “We’re always available, so just give us a call. We could get together and create something,” he said.

Hyunjin, meanwhile, said he hopes the busy schedule will leave him time for a Christmas party. He described plans for a walk in the snow, Christmas songs and a cup of hot chocolate with marshmallows before the group continues preparing for the following year.

Sources: bta.bg, uk.marketscreener.com