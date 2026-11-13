Juliana Ghani admits: I’m in love with a new man

Juliana Ghani admitted that she is in love again, but for now she refuses to reveal the identity of the man by her side. “I’m in love with a new man, whom I will keep a secret for the time being,” she told “Bulgaria Today.”

The admission comes after the end of her relationship with Teodor Getsov earlier in 2026. The two have a son, Kai. Ghani is also the mother of an older son, David, from her previous marriage to Iliyan Naydenov.

Photos with Stefan Stoyanov sparked rumors

Alongside the news about her personal life, Juliana Ghani found herself at the center of rumors because of photos with Stefan Stoyanov, known to viewers from “Big Brother” 2025. In the images, the two are embracing on a staircase, posing close to each other and holding hands. The post is accompanied by red rose and heart emojis, further fueling speculation about a new celebrity couple.

Ghani, however, categorically denies that there is a romantic relationship between her and Stoyanov. “We’re just partying buddies. Nothing more,” she says.

The identity of the new man remains a secret

Juliana Ghani does not say whether her new partner is a public figure or someone outside social circles. She explains that she will say more on the subject if the relationship develops. “When I have more information, if things get that far for me, I’ll share it,” Ghani added to “Bulgaria Today.”

Sources: hotarena.net, bgdnes.bg