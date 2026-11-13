“Undercover 6”: New Rules of the Game and a Change of Power in the Sixth Episode?

This Saturday evening, November 14, at 10:00 p.m. on BNT 1, is also reserved for the sixth season of the Bulgarian National Television’s hit series “Undercover“. The sixth episode – a counterstrike, revenge, a new order in the underworld?

A surprising reaction from Amigo (Yulian Vergov) brings new dynamics to his relationships with Kukata (Marian Valev), Bliznaka (Kiril Efremov) and Ivo Andonov (Zahary Baharov). Success or failure lies behind an assigned task in which Niya (Yoanna Temelkova) and Viktoria Vlashka (Radina Kardzhilova) play key roles. Will Yavor Krastev (Pavel Ivanov) thwart Amigo’s plans? A new location redraws the path of the underworld business run by Yulian Vergov’s character. How the actions of Ivo Andonov, Yavor and Kukata preserve and destroy destinies – watch the sixth episode of “Undercover 6“.

Since its premiere in 2011, the BNT-produced “Undercover“ has established itself as one of the most iconic and successful Bulgarian series. It has become a television phenomenon with international recognition, airing in dozens of countries around the world. “Undercover 6“ is produced as a co-production between Bulgarian National Television and Falconwing Studio. Alongside BNT, the executive producers are Magardich Halvadzhiyan, Silvester Yordanov and Velina Shturbakova. The delegated producer on behalf of BNT is Miladin Gergov. The director is Viktor Bozhinov, while the writing team includes Vanya Nikolova, Borislav Zahariev, Slavi Angelov and Dimitar Mitovski, who is also the series’ creative producer.

“Undercover 6“ is part of BNT’s film production division – the largest producer of television drama in Bulgaria, which consistently invests in the creation of original Bulgarian film and television content.