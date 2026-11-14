What Happened on “The Bachelor”, “Games of Will” and “Traitors”

Three of the most talked-about reality shows on Bulgarian television offered new twists on November 13. In “Traitors: Game of Traitors”, the identity of the fourth secret Traitor was revealed; in “Games of Will”, there was a reshuffle between the tribes, while “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” continued with tensions among the contestants.

Emil Markov is the fourth Traitor

In episode 3 of “Traitors: Game of Traitors”, viewers learned who the secret fourth participant in the conclave was. Lupa.bg identified actor Emil Markov as the person who received an invitation from host Vladimir Karamazov to join the Traitors' game. bTV's official announcement confirmed that the revelation would be made in the November 13 episode, but did not name him in advance.

Markov joined the already known Traitors Milen Keremedchiev, Nancy Karaboycheva and Chris Makarov. Up to that point, Nedelcho Bogdanov and Aleksandra Zhekova had been eliminated from the game. In the episode, the participants took part in a chase through Euxinograd Palace and its gardens, while their task was to guess the Traitors' answers to provocative questions in order to increase the prize fund.

“Once you cross this threshold, you don't know who is an ally and who is an enemy,” Vladimir Karamazov said at the start of the season.

A new episode is coming to bTV on November 14. The players will search for doubles of mysterious dolls in the eerie spaces of Euxinograd, while the Traitors will choose their next victim through an unusual game. New confrontations at the round table are also expected.

Ivan joined the Hurricanes

In episode 61 of “Games of Will: Bulgaria”, the Blues won the immunity challenge. Their victory secured them a place in the semifinals of the special LactoFlor edition – Battle of the Stars.

The episode began with the first tribal council without a host. In the challenge that followed, builder Ivan performed best among the Canaries, but that was not enough for a victory. Hosts Ivet Lalova-Kollio and Pavel Nikolov reshuffled the tribes and sent Ivan to join the Hurricanes. NOVA and DarikNews reported this development.

On November 14, NOVA will broadcast the special edition “LactoFlor – Battle of the Stars”. In it, familiar contestants from previous seasons will compete in pairs, each consisting of one man and one woman.

New conflicts on “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise”

Episode 48 of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” once again put the contestants' relationships under pressure. The focus was on betrayal, conflicts, self-centered behavior and a rose game. One of the highlights was also the question of whether a romantic gesture is enough when resentment and distrust have already built up between the contestants.

Earlier, Ivka Beibe and Vladi became the first couple to leave the show in order to continue their relationship outside “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise”. In the next episode, scheduled for November 14 on bTV, the relationships in the remaining couples will continue to be put to the test.

Sources: btv.bg, nova.bg, lupa.bg