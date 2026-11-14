At 42: Avril Lavigne Becomes a Mother to a Baby Girl

Avril Lavigne has become a mother for the first time. The 42-year-old Canadian singer announced the birth of a baby girl on November 13 with a series of photos on Instagram, without revealing the child’s name or the father’s identity.

“Our mini f***ing princess has arrived,” Lavigne wrote in the caption. In one of the black-and-white photos, she is holding the newborn, who is dressed in a leopard-print onesie. Another shows the singer’s and her partner’s hands holding the baby’s hand.

The third image references Lavigne’s musical persona. Two pairs of checked Vans shoes for adults and one miniature pair for a baby have been placed on a skateboard.

The news came as a surprise to fans, as the singer had not publicly announced either a pregnancy or a relationship with a current partner. ABC News and the “Los Angeles Times” confirmed that she had not disclosed the child’s name or identified the father.

First child after years in the public eye

Lavigne is known for the hits “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi” and “Girlfriend,” which made her one of the most recognizable figures in pop-punk since the early 2000s. The singer has been married twice – first to Deryck Whibley of Sum 41, and later to Chad Kroeger of Nickelback.

According to ABC News, Lavigne and Whibley’s marriage lasted from 2006 to 2010. In the material provided, the period is listed as 2006–2009. The couple’s relationship ended in divorce, but they have remained on friendly terms.

Lavigne’s second marriage – to Kroeger – lasted from 2013 to 2015. She was later engaged to musician Mod Sun. Their engagement ended in February 2023, after which the singer was linked to rapper Tyga.

“I don’t want children right now”

In October 2013, Lavigne said she wanted to become a mother but did not consider it an immediate priority. “I want to be ready. Right now, music is my priority and my baby,” she said at the time while discussing a new album and an upcoming tour.

A month later, the singer clarified that she wanted one or two children, but not at that moment. “In the future, someday. I still need to have fun,” Lavigne said.

Comments on the birth announcement have been disabled, but the photos have received more than 718,000 likes in about an hour. Lavigne has not said when the child was born, what her name is or whether she intends to publicly introduce the father.

Sources: abcnews.com, apnews.com, latimes.com