Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Fuel Romance Rumors

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together outside a recording studio in Los Angeles, once again fueling rumors of a new romance between the actress and the musician. The two also spent time together the previous evening, when Johnson accompanied Baker to another studio session.

The 36-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, appeared in loose dark-green trousers, a white T-shirt, a black-and-purple shirt and a purple hat. The 37-year-old Johnson was dressed in a black outfit with a beige floral motif, consisting of a loose tunic and wide-leg trousers.

Back-to-back outings in Los Angeles and New York

During another appearance together, Baker was wearing a white T-shirt, a red hat and jeans, while Johnson wore an animal-print coat with a black leather collar. According to the Daily Mail, the two were first spotted together in September and have been nearly inseparable in recent weeks.

The rumors began spreading more actively after the two visited Taylor Swift’s home in New York. Johnson arrived alone, while Baker appeared around 30 minutes later. TMZ reported that Swift was not in the city at the time. According to the report, Johnson and Baker likely met at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July.

Their appearances followed reports of Johnson’s split from musician Role Model. According to the Daily Mail, the two ended their eight-month relationship about a month before the first public signs of closeness between the actress and Baker.

Source speaks of “fireworks”

A source close to Johnson told the Daily Mail that the relationship between the two is marked by intense attraction. “She has told friends that they have amazing sexual chemistry and that it is the best sex she has ever had. She calls it ‘fireworks,’” the source said.

The same person claimed that Johnson likes Baker’s looks and tattoos. Neither the actress nor the musician has publicly commented on these claims.

Machine Gun Kelly was previously in a long-term relationship with Megan Fox. The two have a daughter, Saga, who will turn two in March. Baker is also the father of 17-year-old Casie from his relationship with Emma Cannon.

Johnson: “I really want to have children”

In an interview with Vogue, Johnson spoke cautiously about her interest in musicians. “They like me. I don’t know what to say. And I like them,” the actress said. When asked what she does not like about them, she replied: “A lot of things. A lot. They’re difficult types.”

In the same interview, Johnson said that she wants to have children. “I really want to have children,” she said, adding that she hopes it will happen in her life. For now, neither she nor Baker has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Sources: dailymail.com