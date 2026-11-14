Michelle Pfeiffer Celebrates 33 Years of Marriage to David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated 33 years of marriage to television producer and screenwriter David E. Kelley by sharing a rare photo of the two of them. The picture was taken at a gala evening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York dedicated to director Steven Spielberg.

In the photo, Pfeiffer and Kelley are smiling and leaning toward each other. The actress is wearing a black sequined Chanel dress and green emerald earrings, while her husband is dressed in a black suit, white shirt and dark tie.

„33 years around the sun with this wonderful man. And for 33 years, I have been the happiest girl in the room,“ Pfeiffer wrote.

They met at a bowling date

Pfeiffer and Kelley first met in January 1993 on a date arranged by a mutual friend. The actress later said that she had previously been on several unsuccessful blind dates and had decided not to put herself through such an experience again.

„I was a little nervous. I had had a few bad blind dates and had given them up, but my best friend said, „Please, just this one last time, meet this person, David Kelley,“ Pfeiffer recalls.

She suggested that the date take place at a bowling party, but the evening turned out to be awkward and the two barely spoke. Nevertheless, Kelley called her two days later and asked her out. Their relationship developed quickly.

The family grew soon after the relationship began

Two months after their relationship began, Pfeiffer finalized the adoption of her daughter, Claudia. According to the actress, this gave her the opportunity to see Kelley in a situation that quickly revealed a person’s readiness to take on responsibility.

The two married on November 13, 1993, in a small private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Kelley adopted Claudia, and in August 1994, the family welcomed their son, John Henry.

Pfeiffer has spoken repeatedly about the role of motherhood in her life. In an interview, she described it as an experience that brought balance and a different meaning to her everyday life as an actress.

Pfeiffer is also returning to “Madison”

Alongside the family milestone, the actress continues to work on the series “Madison,” in which she stars alongside Kurt Russell. Filming for the second season has already wrapped, and its premiere on Paramount+ is expected in early 2027.

Sources: dailymail.com, hellomagazine.com