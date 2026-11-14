Lyubo Kirov: We have no magicians, no ballet, only music

We have no magicians, no ballet, only music. This is what singer Lyubo Kirov said during his concert on Friday evening in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, part of his “Futurophonia” tour.

During the concert, the audience heard the songs from his new album live for the first time, as well as some of his biggest hits.

Joining the singer on stage were guitarist Angel Dyulgerov, bassist Evgeni Dimitrov, backing vocalists Rosen Kukosharov, Maria Mateeva and Toma Zdravkov, pianist Plamen Denchev and drummer Radoslav Kazasov.

Lyubo Kirov opened the evening with the songs “Futurophonia” and “There”, which are part of his new album. “Thank you for another year, thank you for your friendship,” he told the audience.

“When I started making a new album, these people, from whom I learned, gave me the opportunity to sing their words and their music,” the performer said, after which he sang the song “For You” at a concert for the first time. It was written by composer Momchil Kolev and lyricist Aleksandar Petrov, who were in the audience. He also performed the recently released ballad “You Are Here” for the first time on the tour.

“Is there anyone who grew up with my songs?” the singer asked the audience, after which he began singing “If Ever”. He also performed other emblematic songs from his career, including “A Great Day”, “Are There Flowers”, “Together”, “Kiss Me” and “Forbidden Love”.

Lyubo Kirov also shared the stage with other singers. He sang “The Way I Love You” by the Argirov Brothers, who themselves surprised the audience by coming on stage. In a duet with Mona, he performed their joint song “Moon”, while with Stenli he sang the new version of “The Road to the Temple”, whose music video was released earlier this week. Lyubo Kirov performed the song “I Can” together with a member of the audience. Later, the artist also invited his mother on stage and dedicated the song “I Have Only You” to her.

“Lyubo is a person who appreciated my authenticity. In March, I was a girl who very timidly sent a demo to Lyubo Kirov, and today we already have a song together,” Mona said.

The first of the two consecutive concert evenings in Sofia ended with the song “I Know”. On Saturday evening (14 November), Lyubo Kirov will sing for the audience again in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. The tour will end on 19 November in Blagoevgrad.

The first stop on the tour was Ruse on 10 June. The musician then performed in Plovdiv, Dobrich, Stara Zagora, Pleven, Gabrovo, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Burgas, Sandanski, Pazardzhik and Haskovo.