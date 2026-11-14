A Fairytale Job: Germany Is Looking for Someone to Live in an 850-Year-Old Tower

One of the most unusual job openings in Germany has been announced in Bad Wimpfen. The town is looking for a new custodian and permanent resident of the Blue Tower – a historic building erected around 1170 as part of the imperial palace of the Hohenstaufen dynasty.

The tower is around 58 metres high and is one of the symbols of Bad Wimpfen. Whoever takes the position must live there permanently. The accommodation consists of one room, a kitchenette and a bathroom with a toilet. There is no rent, but the new resident will have to pay the utility costs. The terms were described by the German newspaper “Bild”, and the information was also published by OBOZ.UA.

A Job with 134 Steps to Get Home

The main duties include welcoming visitors, collecting admission fees and looking after the historic building. The residence is reached via 134 steps, so applicants are expected to be physically fit. Other desirable qualities include friendliness, reliability and an interest in the town’s history.

The position is not a standard job with the municipality. There is no employment contract or fixed salary from the town administration. Income comes from admission fees, with part of the money collected remaining with the custodian. The specific rules for accounting for and distributing the income will be agreed with the municipality and the Alt Wimpfen association.

The Blue Tower welcomes visitors from Easter until the second weekend of October – from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10:00 and 12:00 and between 14:00 and 16:30. The municipality says the role involves not only maintaining the building but also continuing a long-standing local tradition. “It is particularly important to us that the candidate explains why they want to live in the Blue Tower and continue this exceptional tradition of Bad Wimpfen,” the town administration’s job advertisement states.

The End of a 30-Year Story

The current custodian, Blanka Knodel, has lived and worked in the tower since 1996. She raised her three children there and earned the nickname “Queen of the Blue Tower” because of her role. Her last working day is scheduled for 10 January 2027.

The tower itself underwent a major reconstruction between 2017 and 2022, for which more than 6 million euros were invested. The new custodian is expected to take up the position on 1 March 2027, while applications will be accepted until 31 December 2026.

Sources: bild.de, obozrevatel.com, autoboerse.oe24.at