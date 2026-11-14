Gamers Count Down to GTA 6: What You Need to Know Before the Big Release

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders are already open, and players who have purchased the title in advance can download it to their consoles before release.

According to ABC News, at least 210 GB of free space is required for installation. Rockstar Games states in its support materials that the size may reach 212 GB depending on the device. The game will become available at midnight local time on November 19.

The Story Returns to Vice City

The new installment takes players to Vice City and the state of Leonida – fictional versions of Miami and Florida. At the center of the story are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple whose relationship has been compared to that of Bonnie and Clyde. Lucia is the first woman to serve as a main character in the series.

According to the game's description, the two become caught up in a massive criminal conspiracy after an easy score goes wrong. Players are expected to switch between the two characters and complete missions involving crimes, chases and clashes with the police.

Open World, Vehicles and Podcasts

Grand Theft Auto VI is a third-person open-world action-adventure game. In addition to the main missions, players will be able to explore the city and its surroundings, drive various vehicles, skydive, take part in street races and face a gradually escalating police response.

“I think this is a very appealing escape fantasy for many people, and the game gives them a feeling of great freedom,” Cecilia D'Anastasio, a Bloomberg video game reporter, told “GMA.” In addition to radio stations featuring licensed music, the series will have podcasts for the first time, which the characters will listen to on their phones.

An album featuring 30 compositions by French electronic duo Justice is due to be released on December 11. It will also include the song “Flower in a Hurricane,” featuring Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

Price and Editions

The standard edition costs $80, while Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition is priced at $100. According to Rockstar Games, the more expensive version includes additional vehicles, weapons, outfits and other items connected to Jason and Lucia's story.

Physical copies will not contain a disc. The boxes will include a download code, and sales began on November 12 so buyers could prepare the game in advance.

Interest in the title comes more than a decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013. Take-Two Interactive reports that the fifth installment has sold 235 million copies, while the series as a whole has reached 480 million sales. Sony and Microsoft confirmed that GTA 6 is the most pre-ordered game in the history of the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, respectively.

The game is intended for an adult audience because of its violence and portrayal of the criminal underworld. Rockstar Games has not announced a version for PC or Nintendo Switch 2.

Sources: abcnews.com