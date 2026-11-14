Honey is piling up, but the market is blocked for beekeepers

Beekeepers in Dobrudja are wrapping up a good year in terms of yields, but are facing serious difficulties selling their produce. The wholesale purchase price is between €2.50 and €2.60 per kilogram, which producers say is below cost.

Following the difficult and dry 2025 season, the current season has produced different types of honey with good moisture levels. Professional beekeeper Polina Mihova describes the year as a good one for the sector. Her family relies solely on beekeeping for its livelihood.

Producers point to cheap imports

Galina Georgieva says beekeepers are satisfied with their production, but not with the price. Desislav Y nakiev points out that some producers do not want to sell at current levels because they are below their costs. Others, however, have no choice, as the wholesale market is blocked.

According to Yanakiev, wholesalers are looking for imported honey because it is cheaper. Producers link the problem to imports from third countries and are calling for a new anti-dumping law. “This is below cost,” Yanakiev says of the current purchase price.

A higher price and support are needed

To cover their costs, beekeepers believe the purchase price should be between €3.70 and €3.80, while according to Yanakiev it could reach €4 per kilogram. The expenses they cite include fuel, apiary maintenance and the purchase of equipment.

Galina Georgieva says state support for the sector is insufficient. According to her, the amount provided is less than €6 per hive and cannot cover producers’ actual costs.

Because of weak wholesale sales, beekeepers rely mainly on retail sales. According to Georgieva, the sector is beginning to fade, even though many young people have also turned to honey production. Yanakiev notes that for some families beekeeping is a tradition and they will probably continue to pursue it.

Sources: nova.bg