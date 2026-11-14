Maria Petrova Captures Attention at Family Celebration for Bisera Mihaylova’s Birthday

One of the biggest legends of Bulgarian rhythmic gymnastics – Maria Petrova, shared emotional moments from a family celebration marking the birthday of Bisera Milanova, the daughter of Borislav Mihaylov. The former champion published photos from the celebration, showcasing the closeness and warm relations within the famous family.

Petrova remains one of the most recognizable names in the history of Bulgarian sport. She was part of the famous generation of the „Golden Girls“, and achieved something exceptional during her career – winning three consecutive all-around world titles. Her triumphs came at the championships in Alicante, Paris and Vienna, leaving a lasting mark on rhythmic gymnastics.

Her successes on the floor are only part of her story. In 1998, Maria Petrova married legendary Bulgarian goalkeeper Borislav Mihaylov. Over the years, the couple built a large family, and their daughter Elinor was born from their marriage.

Petrova is also part of the lives of Mihaylov’s children from his first marriage – Nikolay and Bisera, with whom she maintains close relations. The latest family gathering on the occasion of Bisera’s birthday provided another opportunity to showcase the bond between the members of the family.

Aside from her sporting achievements, the former gymnast also has a soft spot for animals. Recently, she showed her good mood in the company of Nikoleta Lozanova’s two long-haired Chihuahuas. Petrova herself is a fan of larger dogs and owns a Weimaraner, but clearly also enjoys the company of the miniature pets.

Photos of Nikoleta Lozanova can also be seen in the pictures shared from the family home, further reinforcing the impression of closeness between the members of the family. Maria Petrova continues to be an important part of the family circle, and her presence at such events shows that the bonds between loved ones remain precious to her.